Anderson County woman reported missing, could be danger to herself

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - An Anderson County woman has been reported missing and is considered to be a danger to herself.
According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Priscilla Joy Henriques was last seen at approximately 2 p.m. driving her 2015 Mazda CX-5 on Asbury Park Road on September 4th.
Henriques is described as 5′4 and weighs 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing ink pajama shorts and a pink pajama shirt.
Officials say Henriques has recently been having delusional thoughts. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact ACSO at 864-260-4405 referencing ACSO case number 2020-53218.
