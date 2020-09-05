Anderson County woman reported missing, could be danger to herself

Anderson County woman reported missing, could be danger to herself (Source: Anderson County Sheriff’s Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff | September 5, 2020 at 10:52 AM EDT - Updated September 5 at 11:21 AM

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - An Anderson County woman has been reported missing and is considered to be a danger to herself.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Priscilla Joy Henriques was last seen at approximately 2 p.m. driving her 2015 Mazda CX-5 on Asbury Park Road on September 4th.

Henriques is described as 5′4 and weighs 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing ink pajama shorts and a pink pajama shirt.

Officials say Henriques has recently been having delusional thoughts. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact ACSO at 864-260-4405 referencing ACSO case number 2020-53218.

