USDA waiver allows all HCS students to receive free breakfast, lunch

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – For the first half of the school year, all Horry County students will be able to receive free breakfast and lunch.
The USDA Summer Food Service Program allows all students to receive the meals regardless of family income-levels or proof of enrollment.
Students enrolled in the K-12 HCS Virtual Program and students who are taking part in Distance Learning days will be able to pick-up Grab-and-Go style meals.
Curbside meals can be picked up between 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Monday – Friday, at any of these locations:
Adult meals will not be provided and students will not be required to be in the vehicle when picking up meals. Parents will have to sign a form for meal pick-ups.
The USDA waiver will expire on Dec. 31, 2020, or until funds run out.
