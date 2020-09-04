UofSC gives update on COVID-19 quarantine capacity on campus

UofSC COVID-19 Dashboard (Source: UofSC)
By Kiana Miller | September 4, 2020 at 9:01 AM EDT - Updated September 4 at 4:08 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Friday, officials from the University of South Carolina answered questions regarding student quarantine and the university’s quarantine capacity.

Participants in the virtual conference included: Stacey Bradley, Senior Associate Vice President for Student Affairs and Academic Support and April Barnes, Director of Student Housing.

During the conference, officials revealed they have an agreement with a local hotel to help provide more space for students in quarantine.

During a town hall Wednesday, President Bob Caslen said 72% of quarantine space is in use, even though the university’s COVID-19 dashboard currently shows only 60% is currently in use.

An update to the school’s COVID-19 dashboard is expected Friday around 5 p.m. That will show new active cases on campus, as well as the absolute latest information on quarantine capacity.

