UofSC gives update on COVID-19 quarantine capacity on campus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Friday, officials from the University of South Carolina answered questions regarding student quarantine and the university’s quarantine capacity.
Participants in the virtual conference included: Stacey Bradley, Senior Associate Vice President for Student Affairs and Academic Support and April Barnes, Director of Student Housing.
During the conference, officials revealed they have an agreement with a local hotel to help provide more space for students in quarantine.
During a town hall Wednesday, President Bob Caslen said 72% of quarantine space is in use, even though the university’s COVID-19 dashboard currently shows only 60% is currently in use.
An update to the school’s COVID-19 dashboard is expected Friday around 5 p.m. That will show new active cases on campus, as well as the absolute latest information on quarantine capacity.
