Troopers investigating crash involving Myrtle Beach police vehicle

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a Myrtle Beach police vehicle.
The crash happened Friday night at Kings Highway and 6th Avenue South. At one point, part of the road was blocked but has been reopened.
Details on the crash are limited right now.
Myrtle Beach police officials said that since the crash involved one of their own officers, troopers will take over the investigation.
WMBF News has reached out to the South Carolina Highway Patrol to get more information on the crash.
We will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.