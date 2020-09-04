Students, residents react after video of large, maskless crowd at Columbia bar goes viral

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A viral video circulating online Thursday night shows the TLC sports Bar, near Williams Brice Stadium, packed with people.
Many of those people appeared not to follow DHEC’s recommendations to slow the spread of COVID-19 with no masks in sight and very little distance between customers.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene, but they said by the time deputies arrived around 11:30 p.m., the crowd had already dispersed.
“They know this is going to happen. I’ve seen [University of South Carolina President Bob] Caslen talking about the off-campus students being a problem and, as a grad student, I get that, but they wouldn’t be here if the university hadn’t opened it doors in the first place,” said UofSc grad student Molly Cameron.
The university responded Friday to those videos. Part of the university’s statement reads:
“It’s disappointing to see videos like these, and while we don’t know which of the attendees were our students, we can assume many likely were. We continue to strongly urge all of our students to follow public health guidelines to keep our entire community safe.”
“You have to value your own health,” Cameron said. “You have to value your community.”
The Whig, another Columbia bar, made their voice heard on social media.
“This stuff travels through surfaces,” said Daswanja Toson, a Columbia resident. “So you know people who are just trying to pay their bills but at the same time are still worried about what’s going on. They have to make that tough decision, like I don’t wanna do this, but rent’s due.”
WIS did speak with the owner of TLC who did not want to go on camera but did tell us he’s “just trying to feed his family.”
Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins stopped by the business and had a conversation with owners as well.
On Friday evening, TLC staff could be seen working in their parking lot to paint lines and establish different areas to allow for social distancing.
