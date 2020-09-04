State approves in-person attendance for CCU home football opener

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Commerce has approved in-person attendance for Coastal Carolina University’s home football opener this month.
The Chanticleers will take on the Campbell Fighting Camels on Friday, Sept. 18, in a game that will be televised on ESPN3.
According to SCDC, it is estimated 1,000 to 5,000 people will be attending, which would represent about 25% of Brooks Stadium’s total capacity.
Per South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order, events where more than 250 guests are expected to attend must be approved by SCDC.
Attendees will be required to wear face masks and practice social distancing, according to SCDC.
WMBF News has reached out to CCU officials for more information on how the plan will be implemented.
