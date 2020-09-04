Staff member at Pee Dee school tests positive for COVID-19, district officials say

MCCOLL, S.C. (WMBF) – A staff member at a Marlboro County school has tested positive for COVID-19, district officals announced Friday.
According to information from Marlboro County School Superintendent Dr. Gregory McCord, the staff member works at McColl Elementary Middle School.
“Per our established protocol, we have temporarily closed off all areas of the building that the individual used in the past several days so that we can thoroughly clean and disinfect the spaces,” an announcement to parents stated in part.
District officials said they are closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates “to our Red Devil Family” as needed.
On Friday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control was set to release information on the number of positive COVID-19 cases in public and private schools across the state.
