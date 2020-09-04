Solicitor warns of scam involving text messages appearing to be from U.S. Postal Service

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Fifteenth Circuit solicitor is advising residents to be on the lookout for a text scam circulating to get their information.
According to a post on the solicitor’s Facebook page, the text message appears to be from the U.S. Postal Service with a link saying a package is being delivered.
Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said he reached out to the USPS fraud investigators after he received a text four times about a package being delivered to him.
USPS officials said the text is a phishing scheme to get information from individuals as soon as they click the link.
According to the USPS, they will not send text messages to people unless they had previously signed up for such messages about a particular package delivery.
