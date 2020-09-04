Popular Grand Strand attractions reopening Friday after COVID-19 closure

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Some popular Grand Strand attractions that have been closed for nearly six months due to the COVID-19 pandemic are reopening their doors.
That includes The Carolina Opry, which will welcome back guests on Sept. 4.
Seating will be limited for social distancing, masks are required, and guidelines are in place to keep guests safe.
The Carolina Opry and Time Warp shows will run on a rotating basis through Oct. 26.
For the first time since March, Pirates Voyage is also reopening Friday.
A CDC-approved screening is required before guests enter. Staff will also deep clean the facility, wear masks and gloves, and go through a similar screening process as the guests.
