Police search for suspect wanted in connection to Florence Walgreens robbery

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence police are asking for information that could help lead them to a suspected robber.
Officers are searching for Sha’tek James. He is wanted on charges of armed robbery, kidnapping and conspiracy in connection to a robbery Wednesday night at a Walgreens in the 700 block of South Irby Street.
Police said James and another suspect who has not been identified, went into the store and then went behind the front counter.
Officers said one of the suspects pulled out a gun and demanded money from the register.
No injuries were reported in the case.
Anyone with information on the robbery or James’ whereabouts is asked to contact Lance Cpl. Chatlosh with the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.
