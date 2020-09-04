Newton humbled after being named Patriots starting QB

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - Cam Newton has been a starting quarterback for his entire nine-year NFL career.
He’ll remain one with the Patriots, but it’s not an opportunity he’s taking for granted coming off two final years in Carolina that were beset by injuries.
“I’ve had a plan since I’ve been here just to become the best player I can possibly be,” Newton said Friday. “Be coached and be coachable, knowing that I will be coached by the game’s finest in (offensive coordinator) Josh McDaniels and (quarterbacks) coach Jedd (Fisch) as well as, obviously, coach (Bill) Belichick. Those guys haven’t let me down yet. I just try to be of service in any way shape or form I possibly can be. Anything that they asked of me to do, it’s my job to do it.”
He says being chosen as Tom Brady’s successor brought on emotions he has trouble explaining and that he continues to lean on the veterans who played alongside him for guidance as he begins his 10th NFL season.
