LDWF investigating large fish kill in Lake Charles following Hurricane Laura

LAKE CHARLES, La. (WVUE) - Among the casualties of Hurricane Laura are massive amounts of fish.
In a drone video from Lake Charles you can see the large fish kill.
Staff from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries are on the scene to determine what kind of fish died and the extent of the incident.
Experts say fish kills can be associated with large amounts of rainfall and storm water carrying organic matter into bayous and canals connected to lakes.
This organic matter may consume high amounts of dissolved oxygen in the water, thereby suffocating aquatic life.
The state agency adds high winds and rains of a hurricane can cause the varying cool and warm waters to mix too rapidly and deplete oxygen levels, which can also cause fish kills.
