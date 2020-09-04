Laurinburg man charged with first-degree murder

LAURINBURG, NC (WMBF) - Authorities have one person in custody in connection to a homicide in Scotland County.
The Laurinburg Police Department said Justin Jermaine Ellison was taken into custody Friday and is charged with first-degree murder, along with other weapons charges.
According to police, officers responded to a home on Douglas Street at 12:40 p.m. Friday in reference to someone being shot. Officers located the victim, later identified as 74-year-old James Clark Gales, unconscious in a carport with a gunshot wound. Authorities added Gales owned the home where he was found.
Gales was transported to a hospital, where he later died.
Police said Ellison was still on the scene with several witnesses before he was arrested. He was denied bond and is being held at the Scotland County Detention Center.
