Lake City police chief submits letter of resignation

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) – The police chief for Lake City announced he is stepping down.
According to information from Lake City officials, Chief Kipp Coker tendered his resignation on Sept. 3.
“I have worked very hard to make a difference in people’s lives, but it gives no pleasure to say that I am resigning my position as your Police Chief effective in thirty days of the date below,” Coker wrote in his resignation letter. “I love and cherish each of you, and I can honestly say that I am leaving this Police Department better than it was. May God continue to bless each one of you and this great City.”
Coker accepted the position as Lake City’s police chief in January 2017. He was previously a major with the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office.
Daniel Brown, the city’s deputy administrator over public safety, has been named interim police chief, a post on Lake City’s Facebook page stated. He has served with the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Florence County Sheriff’s Department.
“The search for a New Chief will begin in earnest, and will include the community’s participation in assisting the council, mayor, and administration in selecting the next chief,” the Facebook post stated.
