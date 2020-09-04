Horry County Schools release bus route information, pick-up times

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Schools has released bus route information and pick-up times for families with students participating in hybrid learning.
You can check it out here on the HCS transportation page.
Lisa Bourcier, Horry County Schools spokesperson, said the bus stop location program is updated four times daily with any changes to stops or times. She added over the first several days, she expects there will be a possibility of multiple time adjustments to a route.
But she also noted they expect the adjustment to taper off quickly.
A question some families have is how their student’s bus route will look if they return to a traditional school setting after choosing the fully virtual model. If virtual students decide to eventually return to the traditional setting, there will be some changes to accommodate the additional students.
Robert Grimes, Horry County Schools transportation coordinator, said bus routes and school bus numbers will remain the same, but times will be adjusted.
Another way to keep up with delays is through the Facebook pages of Horry County Schools’ nine attendance bus offices.
“Bus stops are like a living document kind of, they change daily even in a normal situation,” Grimes said. “Currently, our five-day schedule and hybrid schedules bus stops are on the website right now. The times and stops, of course, they’ll be adjusted the closer we get to the school year, the first couple of days. But basically, they are ready to go right now.”
Some of the state requirements for school buses include fewer students on the bus at one time.
Bus cleanings are twice a day, once after the morning routes and once after the afternoon routes. In addition, there will be cleaning between routes to sanitize places frequently touched on the bus, like handrails.
