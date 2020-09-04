Horry County, municipalities reach settlement agreement in hospitality fee fight

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – It’s official. An agreement has been reached in the fight over hospitality fees in Horry County.
Leaders announced on Friday that Horry County and municipalities have agreed to a settlement in the hospitality fee lawsuit.
“After many months and considerable effort, it gives us great pleasure to announce that Horry County Government, the City of Myrtle Beach and all municipalities involved have reached a settlement agreement in principle to resolve the Hospitality Fee Litigation,” a press release stated.
The lawsuit stems from a resolution passed in 1996 that allowed Horry County to collect a 1.5% hospitality tax.
The money was spent on numerous road projects throughout the county.
The resolution was slated to expire in 2017.
But in December 2016, the county passed an ordinance that extended the Sunset Provision on the 1.5% hospitality fee to Jan. 1, 2022. According to Myrtle Beach leaders, the county did not receive their consent.
“The settlement provides for a path forward for the continued collection of the fee for the mutual benefit of all parties and the county as a whole. It also provides for equitable distribution of past monies collected and unspent,” according to Horry County.
The county provided some key points in the settlement that are subject to court approval:
- That the municipalities retroactively consent to the County’s Hospitality Fee and resumption of collections within those municipalities;
- That Hospitality Fee monies collected within the municipalities will be distributed to the municipalities from where they were collected on a monthly basis, minus a one percent administration fee;
- That the municipalities agree to repeal any new Hospitality/Accommodations Taxes/Fees that were imposed after January 1, 2019, effective on the date collection of the Hospitality Fee within the municipalities resumes;
- That the municipalities may reimpose these new taxes/fees if the County stops collecting the Hospitality Fee in those municipalities at any time in the future;
- That after deduction for costs, fees, expenses and claims, 50% of what remains of the $19 million (primarily from monies collected within the municipalities between January 1, 2017, and the effective date of the preliminary injunction) is proportionately distributed back to the municipalities from where the Fee was collected; and
- That distribution of the remaining 50% will be determined by the court.
The next step is to obtain preliminary court approval of the settlement. A court date is scheduled to take place on or before Sept. 16. The final approval will take place later.
