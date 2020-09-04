Free, anonymous phone line available for anyone struggling during COVID-19

“We’re trying to reach anyone in the South Carolina communities,” Community Outreach Coordinator for the department David Diana, M.A., LPC said. “It could be an individual, it could be families, it could be somebody who’s concerned about a loved one or concerned about a child. We recognize there’s so many different things that are going on right now and we’re just there. We want you to know that there are resources in the state, and we want to help you out.”