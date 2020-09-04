Free, anonymous phone line available for anyone struggling during COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Mental Health and the South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services partnered over the summer to create a free, anonymous help line.
The number is 1-844-SCHOPES (724-67374) and is available for all South Carolina residents. Since it was created, the line has received around 400 calls.
“We’re trying to reach anyone in the South Carolina communities,” Community Outreach Coordinator for the department David Diana, M.A., LPC said. “It could be an individual, it could be families, it could be somebody who’s concerned about a loved one or concerned about a child. We recognize there’s so many different things that are going on right now and we’re just there. We want you to know that there are resources in the state, and we want to help you out.”
He said on top of the pandemic, we are in the middle of hurricane season and school is about to start which are all tough to handle from a mental health standpoint. In addition, one of the features of the line is to specifically help healthcare workers who are on the front lines of this virus.
“[They are] heroes out there that are making such a big difference in our communities,” Diana said. “And just the amount of stress and the trauma, and all those sort of related issues. We recognize that those are very real for healthcare professionals and so we have a team that’s specifically dedicated to serving anyone in the health care profession.”
That helpline is available 24/7. There is also a Spanish line available from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday. The Tu Apoyo, or “Your Support,” line can be reached at 1-844-TUAPOYO (882-7696).
You can read much more about the services provided by clicking: here.
