FIRST ALERT: Relief from the summer-like heat and humidity is in sight

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a stretch of hot and humid, summer-like temperatures, relief is in sight and just in time for our Labor Day weekend. We do have to get through one more hot and humid day before we can see a big swing in temperatures. Saturday’s highs will be back into the upper 80s and low 90s. A few hit or miss showers and storms will be possible as we head into tomorrow afternoon. These will be brief and isolated, some could linger into our Sunday morning as well. A cold front will sweep through the area late tomorrow evening helping to trigger some of these showers, but also will usher in cooler and drier air.