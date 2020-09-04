FIRST ALERT: Humidity on high for one more day, relief arrives this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The miserable heat and humidity will continue today before relief arrives for the Labor Day weekend. We’re waking up to many spots in the 80s again this morning as the humidity is high as you step out the door.
The heat index today will range from 105-110 again this afternoon with highs reaching the lower 90s at the beach and the middle to upper 90s inland. At this rate, keep doing what you did the previous two days to beat the heat. Highs will reach the middle to upper 90s inland for the last day of the work week. Once again, the forecast remains rain free.
The Labor Day weekend will finally start to bring some relief in the form of a weak cold front. That front will move through the area late Saturday and bring an isolated shower or thunderstorm through the afternoon and evening hours. By Sunday and Monday, temperatures will drop into the middle 80s with a big drop in humidity.
Whatever your plans are for the holiday weekend, enjoy them! We look great for the Southern 500 in Darlington Sunday night and those beach days only get better for Sunday and Monday!
Our shower and storm chances will return to the forecast as we return back to work. We will also see an increase back in the humidity by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.
