DHEC: S.C. surpasses 120,000 COVID-19 cases; 37 new deaths announced

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Friday 1,511 new cases of COVID-19, and 37 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 121,378 and those who have died to 2,706, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 39 new cases registered and one additional death, according to DHEC. Florence County saw 44 new cases and three new deaths, while Georgetown County had eight new cases and no new deaths. A breakdown of new cases can be found here, while the additional deaths can be found here.
Richland County, which is the home of the University of South Carolina, had the highest number of new coronavirus cases in the state with 429.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Thursday statewide was 8,261 and the percent positive was 18.3%.
Of South Carolina’s 10,125 inpatient hospital beds, 8,278 are in use for a 81.76% utilization rate, according to DHEC. There are 910 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Of that number, 230 are in ICU and 140 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
