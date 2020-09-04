DHEC releases first report of COVID-19 cases in S.C. public, private schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the first report of COVID-19 cases in public and private schools across the state.
The reports come out twice a week, on Tuesday and Friday afternoons.
CORONAVIRUS INFORMATION | Cases among students, teachers and faculty
It provides a school report that includes coronavirus case numbers for every school both cumulative and rolling 30-day counts. The reports track cases among students, teachers and faculty members.
The first report shows that there are 89 cases among students, 69 cases among employees and 158 cases associated with schools in South Carolina.
In Horry County Schools, the data shows there are coronavirus cases connected to Coastal Leadership Academy, Ocean Drive Elementary School and Socastee Middle School. At each of those schools, there were less than five cases among faculty members.
It was also announced that a staff member at McColl Elementary Middle School has tested positive for the coronavirus. School officials said that all areas of the building that the staff member used has been closed off so those areas can be properly cleaned and disinfected.
