Construction worker injured, rescued from 25 feet in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A construction worker was injured and had to be rescued while working on a scaffolding Friday afternoon in Charlotte.
Charlotte fire officials say 16 firefighters lowered the construction worker to the ground in 20 minutes.
The angle-high rescue happened in the 300 block of North Kings Drive.
Fire officials say the construction worker was working on the scaffolding 25 feet from the ground.
The worker was checked out by EMS for evaluation.
