Coastal Carolina University reports 54 new COVID-19 cases among students

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Administrators with Coastal Carolina University on Friday morning released the latest data on confirmed COVID-19 cases on campus.
From Aug. 27 to Sept. 2, CCU said 54 more students tested positive for COVID-19. In that same timeframe, the school reported one additional staff member tested positive for the virus.
From June 8 through Aug. 26, CCU now reports 122 cumulative positive cases on campus.
As defined by the university, cumulative positive cases are the “combined totals of all University symptomatic testing results, regular surveillance testing results of student-athletes per NCAA guidelines, and positive test results reported by students and employees.
According to CCU, as of Sept. 2, 77 students (2.3% of the residential population) are in quarantine, and 51 students (1.5% of the residential population) are in isolation.
The latest data shows a significant increase of confirmed COVID-19 cases among students, as CCU only reported three students tested positive for the virus from Aug. 20 through Aug. 26.
Data will be collected weekly, with a cut-off point of Wednesdays at 5 p.m., officials said.
The information will then be shared with the public each Friday.
However, CCU said they don’t have a count of everyone on campus who’s been tested, as anyone tested off campus will only have to report if they are positive. Only students with symptoms will be given a test with student health services.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.