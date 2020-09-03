Myrtle Beach City Council discuss COVID-19, Labor Day weekend plans

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach City Council held a special meeting and workshop Thursday morning.
City council addressed the possibility of extending the city’s face mask ordinance, which remains in effect through the Labor Day weekend.
Council members generally agreed the ordinance is working, with many receptive towards extending the mandate.
The face mask ordinance in Myrtle Beach started on July 2 and will remain in effect for 67 days or until rescinded, or until the expiration of the declaration of a civil emergency.
Regarding enforcement, city council said most businesses are enforcing the ordinance, with 299 compliance checks in August.
In addition to addressing COVID-19 matters, city council also discussed tourism numbers.
Council members noted tourism dipped in August due to high COVID-19 counts in July, leading to “bad press” for the Grand Strand.
