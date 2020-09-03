This is Carolina: Drivers reminisce on last race at Myrtle Beach Speedway

“They’ll pick you up and sit you inside their car. They’ll let you look around and play with it, sign autographs. You go to a cup race; just to get into the infield is a process. You aren’t going to get to the drivers. So I think to get kids excited to come out here and have a fan favorite like your Sam Yarbroughs, like their Justin Millikens, like Will Burns, there’s just a lot of drivers they can get behind going to stands and cheering them on,” Zacharias said.