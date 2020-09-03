S.C. records over 1,000 additional COVID-19 cases, 12 new deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Thursday 1,084 new cases of COVID-19, and 12 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 119,822 and those who have died to 2,667, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 34 new cases registered and one additional death, according to DHEC. A breakdown of new cases can be found here, while the additional deaths can be found here.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Wednesday statewide was 6,560 and the percent positive was 16.5%.
Of South Carolina’s 10,132 inpatient hospital beds, 8,423 are in use for a 83.13% utilization rate, according to DHEC. There are 911 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Of that number, 235 are in ICU and 145 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
