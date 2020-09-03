Pawleys Island church donates massage chairs to Tidelands Health team

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Employees at Tidelands Health have a new way to relax a little while remaining on the front lines of the coronavirus battle.
The Pawleys Island Community Church donated two massage chairs for healthcare workers to enjoy some rest during their hectic days.
The massage chairs will be in the staff serenity rooms at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital and Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital.
“Everyone needs a chance to rest and replenish,” said Don Williams, senior pastor at Pawleys Island Community Church. “We want to help keep the team healthy so you can continue to serve others. If we can do something to help, we’re in.”
This isn’t the first time the Pawleys Island Community Church has helped out the team at Tidelands. In April, church members created more than 1,800 cards of thanks and encouragement for the health team. They have also regularly provided snacks for Tidelands Health employees.
The team at Tidelands will be hanging up plaques honoring Pawleys Island Community Church in the hospitals’ staff serenity rooms.
