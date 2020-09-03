Officials: Nearly 80 schools in SC currently do not have nurses

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As schools across the state prepare to reopen, or already have, some of them are planning to do so without nurses on hand.
Information obtained by WMBF News from the South Carolina Department of Education shows that 77 schools across the state currently do not have a school nurse. Despite that, the education department said that number is lower than in years past.
Ten of the schools without nurses are located within the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, which include:
- Timmonsville High School
- Johnsonville High School
- Johnson Middle School (Timmonsville)
- Waccamaw Elementary School
- Brockington Elementary School (Timmonsville)
- Bridgewater Academy Charter (Myrtle Beach)
- Palmetto Academy of Learning and Success (Myrtle Beach)
- Academy of Hope Charter (Conway)
- Palmetto Academy of Learning Motorsports (Conway)
- Coastal Leadership Academy (Myrtle Beach)
The South Carolina Department of Education said there are more schools with nurses now due to districts receiving CARES Act funding, allowing them to hire and relieve financial burdens.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.