Number of NASCAR playoff drivers expect Aric Almirola to make noise in postseason

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - Some huge names enter the NASCAR Playoffs fighting for the Cup Series crown.
But after visiting with the field of 16 playoff drivers, one name has come up as an underdog to watch out for.
Aric Almirola of Stewart-Haas Racing enters the Southern 500 twelfth in the Cup Series Standings with five top-five finishes on the season.
He’s tied with two other drivers in Austin Dillon and 2020 Rookie of the Year Cole Custer with 2,005 points. Even though he’s received praise from his peers, Almirola isn’t really focused on their opinions.
“It makes no difference to me what anybody else thinks, that’s an attitude I’ve had for a long time,” said Aric Almirola, driver of the No. 10 car for Stewart-Haas Racing. “I’m the type of guy that just puts my head down and goes to work with my race team and that’s all I really care about. Working with Booger Ravich and the guys on my team. What anybody else thinks I really don’t care because only I and my race team really know what we’re capable of and areas where we need to improve and areas where we feel like we’re doing a good job.”
