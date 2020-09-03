Murder charge dropped against man accused in 2017 Loris nightclub shooting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Prosecutors dropped a murder charge against the man accused in a fatal shooting at a Loris nightclub in 2017, according to officials.
Tonya Root, spokesperson with the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, said Thursday morning the murder charge against Dimnique Lequan Bellamy was dismissed after witnesses changed their testimony.
Root noted the charge could possibly be restored in the future if additional information becomes available.
Bellamy was charged following a shooting that happened at the PNR Club on April 30, 2017.
In total, six people were hit by gunfire, with 37-year-old Laquint Oneal Boyd sustaining fatal injuries.
