Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant named 2020 NBA Rookie of the Year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - You knew it was coming but now it’s official. Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant is the NBA Rookie of the Year!
There was no doubt about the award as Morant was the runaway winner with 498 total votes. The Miami Heat’s Kendrick Nunn came in second with 204 votes and the New Orleans Pelicans’ Zion Williamson was third with 140 votes.
Morant, the No. 2 overall pick from Murray State, had 99 first-place votes -- just one shy of becoming the sixth unanimous winner in league history. Williamson won one first-place vote.
Morant’s star power was on display from the opening tip of the season. His jaw-dropping athleticism and seeing-eye passes make him one of the most exciting players in the Association.
Morant averaged 17.8 points, 7.3 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game this season -- numbers comparable to NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson’s rookie year.
He won three consecutive NBA Western Conference Rookie of the Month Awards to open the season and was selected to participate in the NBA Rising Stars as part of NBA All-Star Weekend 2020.
Morant is the Grizzlies’ first ROTY since Pau Gasol in the franchise’s first season in Memphis in 2002.
