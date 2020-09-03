Man dies in workplace accident at McCall Farms, coroner confirms

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County coroner confirmed that a man died as a result of a workplace accident.
Coroner Keith von Lutcken said it happened Thursday afternoon at McCall Farms in Effingham.
He said that the identity of the worker will be released at a later time.
WMBF News has reached out to OSHA to get more details on the investigation into the accident.
