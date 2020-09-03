Loris City Council votes in favor of proposed hospitality fee settlement

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – The battle over hospitality fees in Horry County could be closer to coming to an end.
The Loris City Council held a special meeting Thursday night to discuss and vote on the proposed settlement between Horry County and municipalities.
Myrtle Beach filed a lawsuit against Horry County in March 2019, accusing the county of stealing millions of dollars in hospitality tax money.
The lawsuit stems from a resolution passed in 1996 that allowed Horry County to collect a 1.5% hospitality tax.
The money was spent on numerous road projects throughout the county.
The resolution was slated to expire in 2017.
But in December 2016, the county passed an ordinance that extended the Sunset Provision on the 1.5% hospitality fee to Jan. 1, 2022. According to Myrtle Beach leaders, the county did not receive their consent.
This lawsuit involves a total of eight municipalities: Myrtle Beach, Horry County, North Myrtle Beach, Surfside Beach, Conway, Loris, Atlantic Beach and Aynor. In order for the proposed settlement to work, all parties must agree on it.
Loris city leaders voted unanimously to approve of the settlement. The city joins Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Surfside Beach, Conway, Atlantic Beach and Aynor in approving the settlement.
The Aynor town clerk confirmed that councilmembers approved of the settlement during a meeting on Aug. 25.
Now it’s up to Horry County Council to vote on the proposed settlement before it heads to court and a judge signs off on it.
At this point, the details of the settlement have not been released.
