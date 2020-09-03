Biden meets Jacob Blake’s family to start Wisconsin trip

“This is about making sure that we move forward,” Biden told reporters Wednesday. He added that he’s “not going to tell Kenosha what they have to do” but instead encourage a community to “talk about what has to be done.” Among those in Thursday’s meeting with Biden were Blake’s father, Jacob Blake Sr., his siblings, and one of his attorneys, B’Ivory LaMarr. Blake’s mother Julia Jackson and another attorney, Ben Crump, joined by phone. Blake remains hospitalized after being shot seven times in the back by a white Kenosha police officer as authorities tried to arrest him.