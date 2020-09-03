Horry County police clear area after investigation outside of Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police have cleared an area after officers conducted an investigation Thursday afternoon outside of Conway.
According to a tweet from the Horry County Police Department, the investigation is taking place in the area of Graham Road outside of Conway.
Members of the community were advised that they may see an increased law enforcement presence in the area.
“Residents are asked to steer clear while officers do their work,” the tweet stated.
As of 6:58 p.m., the area had been cleared according to HCPD.
Residents who see any suspicious activity are asked to call police at 843-248-1520.
WMBF News is working to learn more about the investigation.
