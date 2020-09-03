Florence School District One, MUSC Health Florence announce partnership for COVID-19 testing

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence School District One and MUSC Health Florence Medical Center are teaming up to make COVID-19 testing easily accessible for students and staff.
“This important partnership enables students and staff to get tested for COVID-19 in a timely manner through the MUSC Health Back2Business program promoting a safe, educational environment,” a press release from Florence One Schools stated.
Officials said the Back2Business program ensures proper COVID-19 testing protocols are followed to maximize testing capabilities.
“Our healthcare partners have been exceptional during this time, graciously giving their time to help us navigate what state and local guidelines look like in our schools,” said Florence One Schools Superintendent Dr. Richard O’Malley. “This partnership will allow us to send symptomatic students or staff to a convenient and confidential site where they can get tested and quickly get their results.”
