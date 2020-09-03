FIRST ALERT: Another Heat Advisory issued, feeling like 105-110° today

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Another Heat Advisory has been issued for today with a steamy afternoon on tap. Highs will reach the low-mid 90s across the region today with a heat index of 105-110° at times this afternoon. If you have plans outside today, limit your time outdoors and stay hydrated!
Despite the high humidity, the forecast remains rain-free this afternoon with partly cloudy skies and a steamy afternoon and evening. This warm and humid stretch of weather will continue into Friday with the heat index returning to 105 or higher in many areas through the afternoon. A third heat advisory might need to be issued, especially in the Grand Strand where the moisture will be higher as the sea breeze moves through.
The Labor Day weekend will finally start to bring some relief in the form of a weak cold front. The front will move through the area with a slight chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm late Saturday. By Sunday and Monday, temperatures will drop into the middle 80s with a noticeable drop in humidity.
