Fallen Horry police corporal posthumously named ‘Officer of the Month’ for August

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Tributes continue to come in for a fallen Horry County police corporal.
Law enforcement and community leaders on Thursday presented the wife of Cpl. Michael Ambrosino a posthumous ‘Officer of the Month’ award for August.
The move comes one day after a resolution was introduced during an Horry County Council meeting recognizing Ambrosino’s service to the community and memorializing his life as a first responder.
After the presentation, Councilman Tyler Servant made a motion to have the Horry County administrator take the appropriate action to name the Garden City beach access after Ambrosino.
Council members voted in favor of sending the proposal to the Infrastructure and Regulation Committee for consideration and implementation.
Ambrosino, who was a law enforcement officer for over 30 years, died last month after a long battle against COVID-19 and the complications that followed.
