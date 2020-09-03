Fall motorcycle rally along Grand Strand approved by state Dept. of Commerce

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The 80th Annual Fall Motorcycle Rally in Horry County has been approved by the South Carolina Department of Commerce.
According to information from the SCDC, the event is set to take place Sept. 28 through Oct. 4. The Myrtle Beach Harley-Davidson location is listed as the host organization.
RELATED LINK | S.C. Department of Commerce event exception list
An SCDC official spoke with the event organizer, who mistakenly noted there will be more than 1,212 attendees per acre, according to information from the Department of Commerce. Organizers are expecting a little over 250.
Rally organizers also assured the SCDC that staff and attendees have received communication regarding all safety protocols.
A flyer for the rally was posted on the Myrtle Beach Harley-Davidson’s Facebook page, along with the post “25 DAYS AND COUNTING ... WHO’S READY TO RALLY???”
According to Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order, events where more than 250 guests are expected are required to submit an application, where they will demonstrate how organizers will comply with federal and state COVID-19 guidelines. Then the application must be approved by the state Department of Commerce.
The state posts an updated list every morning that shows which events have been approved and rejected.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.