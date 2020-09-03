One dead, three injured after two-alarm mobile home fire in Socastee area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person is dead following a two-alarm mobile home fire Thursday morning in the Socastee area, officials said.
It happened in the 6700 block Enterprise Road, just off S.C. Highway 707, according to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Tony Casey. The call was dispatched at 5:45 a.m., he added.
The blaze left one other person with serious injuries, and two others with non-life-threatening injuries, Casey said.
The fire was deemed under control at about 7 a.m., according to officials.
For a time, Enterprise Road was closed as crews worked the scene.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
The name of the person killed was not immediately available.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.