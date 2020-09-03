Conway native, UofSC alum Bryan Edwards honored at Williams-Brice Stadium

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - Among its recent renovations, Williams-Brice Stadium will also have a piece of the Grand Strand proudly displayed as the South Carolina Gamecocks take the field this season.
The football program’s Twitter account tweeted new photos from the stadium Thursday, showing Conway native Bryan Edwards added to the list of former program greats displayed in the stadium. Some of those names include the likes of Alshon Jeffery and Marcus Lattimore.
Edwards was a four-year starter at receiver for the Gamecocks, and is the program’s all-time leader in career receptions and career receiving yards.
During his time at Conway High School, he was a Shrine Bowl selection and played in the U.S. Army All-American Game in 2015.
Earlier this year, Edwards was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders with the 81st overall pick in the NFL Draft. He signed with the team in July.
