City of Myrtle Beach extends face mask ordinance through September

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach announced that people will have to continue to wear face masks in certain places, at least until the end of September.
Myrtle Beach City Manager John Pedersen extended the executive order that requires people to wear masks at retail businesses, restaurants, hotels and other enclosed spaces.
The existing order was set to expire on Monday but has now been extended through Sept. 30. The city spokesperson said that officials can continue to extend the mask mandate passed September if it’s needed.
There are exemptions to the mask requirement, including those who are on the beach, when walking, doing physical activity, when you’re in the car, if you have a medical condition that does allow you to wear a mask and in an open area when social distancing can be done.
Those who fail to wear a mask when it’s required could face a fine up to $100.
