CCU home football opener to be broadcast on ESPN3

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The recently scheduled home football contest between the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the Campbell Fighting Camels has been moved to Friday night, Sept. 18, and will be broadcast live on ESPN3, CCU officials announced Thursday.
According to a press release, kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Brooks Stadium in Conway.
The 2020 home opener will be the second-ever matchup between the Camels and the Chants, as Coastal defeated Campbell 58-21 on Sept. 12, 2018, the release stated. That game was moved up four days and relocated to Buies Creek, N.C. instead of Conway like due to Hurricane Florence.
Attendance guidelines and protocols for the Sept. 18 game will be announced at a later date. An updated 2020 schedule is below. The remaining game times will follow the normal 12- or six-day TV selection process throughout the season, CCU officials stated.
2020 Coastal Carolina Football Schedule
9/12 at Kansas – 10 p.m. ET
9/18 Campbell – 7 p.m. ET (Moved from 9/19)
10/3 Arkansas State - TBA
10/17 at Louisiana - TBA
10/24 Georgia Southern - TBA
10/31 at Georgia State – TBA (Moved from 10/29)
11/7 South Alabama - TBA
11/14 at Troy - TBA
11/21 Appalachian State - TBA
11/28 at Texas State - TBA
12/5 Liberty - TBA
