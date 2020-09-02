’We’re ready’: How HCS nurses prepare to care for students during a pandemic

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Going back to school during a health crisis makes the role of school nurses more important than ever before.
Horry County Schools said around 31,000 students will do hybrid learning.
With hundreds of them set to walk the hallways at Socastee High School on Sept. 8, Susan Cyganiewicz, the school’s nurse, said precautions are in place to protect students and staff.
“It’s been a crazy time learning it because it’s a new virus and the ever-changing guidelines and recommendations,” Cyganiewicz said.
As an employee and mother, Cyganiewicz believes the district’s decision to start with hybrid learning helps.
“I feel like the hybrid model gives us at least some face-to-face instruction while being safe,” she said.
Along with your typical school nurse supplies, the cabinets are stocked with face shields, gowns and goggles.
Cyganiewicz said if a student shows COVID-19 symptoms, the teacher must call first before sending them to the nurse’s office instead of giving them a pass.
And what were once counseling rooms for students, are now isolation rooms in the nurse’s office.
“As long as we follow the guidelines we’ll stay safe,” Cyganiewicz said.
The school nurse admits the jump in COVID-19 cases over the summer makes her a bit uneasy heading into the new school year.
“Watching the numbers over the summer and trying to imagine in my mind how it’s going to be this school year,” she said.
She encourages parents to screen their students each day before school. Parents should also let the school know the day their child gets sick.
“We know what we need to do, we just need to roll it out. We’re ready,” Cyganiewicz said.
Because of limited visitation, Cyganiewicz said if your child takes daily medication, you’ll now need to call and make an appointment to drop it off instead of just showing up.
She said the PowerSchool portal is the most important tool for parents. Make sure your contact information is up-to-date in case they need to contact you about your child.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.