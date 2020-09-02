UofSC students choose to make Greek rush events virtual as another house goes under quarantine

Officials will address COVID-19 on campus during a virtual town hall at 6 p.m.

Officials will address COVID-19 on campus during a virtual town hall at 6 p.m. Watch it live here. (Source: WIS)
By Laurel Mallory | September 2, 2020 at 5:53 PM EDT - Updated September 2 at 8:36 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials at the University of South Carolina shared an update on the spread of COVID-19 on campus ahead of a planned virtual town hall at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Ahead of the meeting, university officials said a 10th Greek Village house is now under quarantine.

The school’s Interfraternity Council (IFC) decided Wednesday to make all upcoming fraternity rush events virtual.

IFC President Brice Talley and recruitment chair Brendon Flannery sent a letter to Greek organizations saying, in part:

“This was not an easy decision to make but the health and safety of our members is the main priority and we believe this is a necessary step to ensure we limit exposure of the coronavirus throughout campus and the Columbia community. We ask that all 21 of the chapters within the Interfraternity Council continue to practice safety measures such as wearing masks and socially distancing to ensure we slow and stop the spread of the virus.”

