Police: Wanted suspect taken into custody after hitting Conway police cruiser

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man wanted on several charges hit a Conway police officer’s vehicle when he tried to drive away, according to authorities.
Conway police officers and State Law Enforcement Division agents said they found Anthony Graham on Tuesday along Gladys Lane.
Graham was wanted on multiple charges including failure to stop for blue lights and pointing and presenting a firearm.
Authorities said when Graham tried to drive away, he hit a Conway police vehicle.
Graham was then taken into custody, along with his passenger, Christopher Singleton.
After police arrested Graham, they searched his vehicle. As a result of that search, authorities added several more charges against Graham, including trafficking cocaine and possession of a stolen pistol.
Singleton was charged with possession of a stolen pistol, possession of Schedule I-V narcotics and possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine.
Both men are currently at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
