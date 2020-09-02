Police arrest 3 suspects connected to robbery, kidnapping at Myrtle Beach motel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Police have arrested three people accused of robbing and kidnapping a victim in a Myrtle Beach motel.
Officers were called on Saturday to a motel in the 100 block of North Ocean Boulevard in reference to an armed robbery.
The victim told police he met the suspects in a room.
According to documents, the victim was assaulted by one of the suspects, while the other took $260 from the victim.
“The victim stated that another co-defendant stated he was ‘going to get my gun.’ The co-defendant arrived with his hands behind his back and the victim believed the co-defendant was armed,” according to arrest warrants.
The documents added that the victim was held against his will by physical force and intimidation.
Police arrested Richard Lindley, Kyle Kennedy and Naquaiel Potts on Monday. All three face robbery and kidnapping charges.
They are currently at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
