NASCAR hosts virtual media days ahead of Southern 500

Cole Custer: “Even though we’ve been to tracks like Darlington before, some of these guys have been there for 10 to 15 years,” said Cole Custer, driver of the No. 41 car for Stewart-Haas Racing. “There is stuff as a rookie that we’d like to try on our car to see if it was better or worse. But, we didn’t really have that opportunity so we make our best-educated guess on what we brought there last time, what our teammates did and what we’ve compiled through this whole year of what works and what doesn’t work.”