Myrtle Beach Speedway rezoning request passes final reading

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Council on Tuesday night passed the third and final reading for rezoning the Myrtle Beach Speedway.
The motion was on council’s consent agenda, meaning it essentially passed without any significant discussion.
It was the final hurdle to rezone the 46-acre property for commercial and residential development.
Questions remain on what will be built on the property, but considerations include new businesses and homes.
The Myrtle Beach Speedway is located on Hospitality Lane, just off Highway 501 near the Tanger Outlets.
