Motorcyclist killed after colliding with pickup truck in Marlboro County, troopers say

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Tuesday night in Marlboro County, according to officials.
The crash happened around 8:50 p.m. at the intersection of S.C. Highway 381 and Academy Road, South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins said.
The motorcyclist was turning from Academy Road, failed to yield the right-of-way and collided with a pickup truck traveling northbound on S.C. Highway 381, according to Collins.
The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was killed.
Collins said a passenger in the pickup truck was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The crash remains under investigation by SCHP.
