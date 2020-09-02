Motorcyclist killed after colliding with pickup truck in Marlboro County, troopers say

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Tuesday night in Marlboro County, according to officials. (Source: kswo)
By WMBF News Staff | September 2, 2020 at 5:00 AM EDT - Updated September 2 at 5:00 AM

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Tuesday night in Marlboro County, according to officials.

The crash happened around 8:50 p.m. at the intersection of S.C. Highway 381 and Academy Road, South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins said.

The motorcyclist was turning from Academy Road, failed to yield the right-of-way and collided with a pickup truck traveling northbound on S.C. Highway 381, according to Collins.

The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was killed.

Collins said a passenger in the pickup truck was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation by SCHP.

